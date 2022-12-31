...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and the Interstate 80 Summit
eastward across Laramie County. This includes the cities of
Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...Sunday evening through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and
blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
The Eppson Center provides lifelong support for independent living through programs that enhance senior’s quality of life. The ECS offers low-cost opportunities to improve social integration, creativity, nutrition, and physical well-being.
The Eppson Center is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday–Friday, offering lunches in the dining room, transportation services, wellness services and various online and in-person activities.
All day, every day:
Free counseling services. Speak with Emma for more information.
Too Fit to Quit (use of gym equipment). If interested, must schedule an orientation with Emma.
Billiards in the pool room, lessons or games.
Free books and puzzles in the pool room. Game cabinet is available any time.
MONDAY, JAN. 2
Closed
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Footcare by appointment
9-10 a.m.: Line Dancing
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise with Resistance
1-1:45 p.m.: Bible study with Rich Henderson on Zoom
1-4 p.m.: Laramie Duplicate Bridge
5-6 p.m.: Uechi Ryu Karate
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4
9 a.m.-Noon: Chess
9-10 a.m.: Line Dancing
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
1-3:30 p.m.: Laramie Art Guild
4:30-5:15 p.m.: Yin/Restorative Yoga
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
8 a.m.-4 p.m.: Beltone by appointment
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise with Resistance
12:30-4 p.m.: Watercolor Class (studio session)
1-3 p.m.: Biscuits and Jam
1-3:30 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
8:45 a.m.: Seniors on the Go
9-10 a.m.: Veterans Coffee
9-10 a.m.: Line Dancing
9 a.m.-Noon: Chess
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
SERVICES
Monday-Friday: Meals in the dining room 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Monday-Friday: Home delivered meals. Call 307-745-5116 ext. 20.