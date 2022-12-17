The Eppson Center provides lifelong support for independent living through programs that enhance senior’s quality of life. The ECS offers low-cost opportunities to improve social integration, creativity, nutrition, and physical well-being.
The Eppson Center is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday–Friday, offering lunches in the dining room, transportation services, wellness services and various online and in-person activities.
All day, every day:
Free counseling services. Speak with Emma for more information.
Too Fit to Quit (use of gym equipment). If interested, must schedule an orientation with Emma.
Billiards in the pool room, lessons or games.
Free books and puzzles in the pool room. Game cabinet is available any time.
MONDAY, DEC. 19
9 a.m.-Noon: Chess
10-11:30 a.m.: Game Group
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
1-4 p.m.: Pinochle
TUESDAY, DEC. 20
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise with Resistance
1-4 p.m.: Laramie Duplicate Bridge
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
9 a.m.-Noon: Chess
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
8 a.m.-4 p.m.: Foot Care by appointment only
8:15-9 a.m.: Yoga
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise with Resistance
12:30-4 p.m.: Watercolor Class (studio session)
1-3 p.m.: Drum Life
1-3:30 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes
FRIDAY, DEC. 23
Closed
SERVICES
Monday-Friday: Meals in the dining room 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Monday-Friday: Home delivered meals. Call 307-745-5116 ext. 20.