The Eppson Center provides lifelong support for independent living through programs that enhance senior’s quality of life. The ECS offers low-cost opportunities to improve social integration, creativity, nutrition, and physical well-being.
The Eppson Center is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday–Friday, offering lunches in the dining room, transportation services, wellness services and various online and in-person activities.
All day, every day:
Unexpected Company tickets on sale.
Too Fit to Quit (use of gym equipment). If interested, must schedule an orientation with Emma.
Billiards in the pool room, lessons or games.
Free books and puzzles in the pool room. Game cabinet is available any time.
MONDAY, OCT. 24
8 a.m.-4 p.m.: Medicare help with Jeff
9 a.m.-Noon: Chess
10-11:30 a.m.: Game Morning
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
12:30-3 p.m.: Halloween Party
1-2:30 p.m.: Bingo
1-4 p.m.: Pinochle
2-4 p.m.: Medicare help with Barbra
TUESDAY, OCT. 25
9-10 a.m.: Line Dancing
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise with Resistance
1-1:45 p.m.: Bible study with Rich Henderson on Zoom
1-4 p.m.: Laramie Duplicate Bridge
5-6 p.m.: Uechi Ryu Karate
6:30 p.m.: Laramie Fiber Guild
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
9 a.m.-Noon: Chess
9-10 a.m.: Line Dancing
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
12:30-2 p.m.: Writer’s Workshop
12:30-4 p.m.: Laramie Art Guild
2:30-3:30 p.m.: Presentation from podiatrist Dr. Christensen on foot health
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
8:15-9 a.m.: Restorative/Yin Yoga
9 a.m.-Noon: Beltone by appointment only
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise with Resistance
12:30-1:30 p.m.: Dollar a Month Club, election meeting
12:30-3:45 p.m.: Watercolor Class (studio session)
1-3:30 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes
1-3 p.m.: Biscuits and Jam
6:30-8 p.m.: Hi-Wheelers Car Club
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
8:45 a.m.: Seniors on the Go
9-10 a.m.: Line Dancing
9-10 a.m.: Veterans Coffee
9 a.m.-Noon: Chess
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
1:30-3:30: Art Workshop for All Levels
2-3 p.m.: Age Friendly Laramie
2-4 p.m.: Medicare help with Barbra
FRI-SUN: The Unexpected Company presents: “Six Slices of Life.” Call or stop by the Eppson Center for tickets.
SERVICES
Monday-Friday: Meals in the dining room 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Monday-Friday: Home delivered meals. Call 307-745-5116 ext. 20.