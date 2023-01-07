The Eppson Center provides lifelong support for independent living through programs that enhance senior’s quality of life. The ECS offers low-cost opportunities to improve social integration, creativity, nutrition, and physical well-being.
The Eppson Center is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday—Friday, offering lunches in the dining room, transportation services, wellness services and various online and in-person activities.
All day, every day:
Free counseling services. Speak with Emma for more information.
Too Fit to Quit (use of gym equipment). If interested, must schedule an orientation with Emma.
Billiards in the pool room, lessons or games.
Free books and puzzles in the pool room. Game cabinet is available any time.
Enchiladas on sale.
Notice: The Eppson Center will not be offering AARP income tax help this year.
MONDAY, JAN. 9
9 a.m.-Noon: Chess
10-11:30 a.m.: Game Group
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
1-4 p.m.: Pinochle
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Melodees
TUESDAY, JAN. 10
9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Footcare by appointment
9-10 a.m.: Line Dancing
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise with Resistance
12:30-2 p.m.: Writing Workshop
1-1:45 p.m.: Bible Study via Zoom
1-4 p.m.: Laramie Duplicate Bridge
5-6 p.m.: Uechi Ryu Karate
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11
9-10 a.m.: Line Dancing
9 a.m.-Noon: Chess
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
4:30-5:15 p.m.: Chair Yoga
THURSDAY, JAN. 12
8 a.m.-4 p.m.: Foot Care by appointment
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise with Resistance
12:30-4 p.m.: Watercolor Class (studio session)
1-3 p.m.: Drum Life
1-3:30 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes
FRIDAY, JAN. 13
8:45 a.m.: Seniors on the Go
9-10 a.m.: Line Dancing
9-10 a.m.: Veterans Coffee
9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Chess
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Craft Corner
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
SERVICES
Monday-Friday: Meals in the dining room 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Monday-Friday: Home delivered meals. Call 307-745-5116 ext. 20.