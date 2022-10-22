...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST
WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Saturday.
* WIND...Southwest 25 to 35 MPH with gusts to 45 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The Eppson Center provides lifelong support for independent living through programs that enhance senior’s quality of life. The ECS offers low-cost opportunities to improve social integration, creativity, nutrition, and physical well-being.
The Eppson Center is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday–Friday, offering lunches in the dining room, transportation services, wellness services and various online and in-person activities.
All day, every day:
Unexpected Company tickets on sale.
Too Fit to Quit (use of gym equipment). If interested, must schedule an orientation with Emma.
Billiards in the pool room, lessons or games.
Free books and puzzles in the pool room. Game cabinet is available any time.
MONDAY, OCT. 24
9 a.m.-Noon: Chess
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Game Morning
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
1-2:30 p.m.: Bingo
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Melodees
1-4 p.m.: Pinochle
2-4 p.m.: Medicare help with Barbra
TUESDAY, OCT. 25
9-10 a.m.: Line Dancing
9-11:30 a.m.: Healthy U, sports still available
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise with Resistance
1-1:45 p.m.: Bible study with Rich Henderson on Zoom
1-4 p.m.: Laramie Duplicate Bridge
5-6 p.m.: Uechi Ryu Karate
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
9 a.m.-Noon: Chess
9-10 a.m.: Line Dancing
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
12:30-2 p.m.: Writer’s Workshop
2:30-3:30 p.m.: Presentation from podiatrist Dr. Christensen on foot health
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
9 a.m.-Noon: Footcare by appointment only
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise with Resistance
12:30-1:30 p.m.: Dollar a Month Club, election meeting
12:30-3:45 p.m.: Watercolor Class (studio session)
1-3:30 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes
1-3 p.m.: Drum Life
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
8:45 a.m.: Seniors on the Go
9-10 a.m.: Line Dancing
9-10 a.m.: Veterans Coffee
9 a.m.-Noon: Chess
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
2-4 p.m.: Medicare help with Barbra
SERVICES
Monday-Friday: Meals in the dining room 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Monday-Friday: Home delivered meals. Call 307-745-5116 ext. 20.