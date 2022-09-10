...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
The Eppson Center provides lifelong support for independent living through programs that enhance senior’s quality of life. The ECS offers low-cost opportunities to improve social integration, creativity, nutrition, and physical well-being.
The Eppson Center is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday–Friday, offering lunches in the dining room, transportation services, wellness services and various online and in-person activities.
All day, every day:
Too Fit to Quit (use of gym equipment). If interested, must schedule an orientation with Emma.
Billiards in the pool room, lessons or games.
Free books and puzzles in the pool room.
MONDAY, SEPT. 12
9 a.m.-Noon: Chess
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Visit with Albany County Public Library in the Lobby
1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.: Melodees
TUESDAY, SEPT. 13
9-10 a.m.: Line Dancing
10:30-11:30 a.m.: BINGO-cize (Nutrition)
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise with Resistance
1-1:45 p.m.: Bible study with Rich Henderson on Zoom
1-4 p.m.: Laramie Duplicate Bridge
5-6 p.m.: Uechi Ryu Karate
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14
9 a.m.-Noon: Chess
9-10 a.m.: Line Dancing
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
12:30-2 p.m.: Writer’s Workshop
12:30-3:30 p.m.: Technology help class, contact Emma
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
9 a.m.-Noon: Foot care by appointment only
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise with Resistance
10:30-11:30 a.m.: BINGO-cize (Nutrition)
12:30-3:45 p.m.: Watercolor Class (studio session)
1-3 p.m.: Biscuits and Jam
1-3:30 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
8:45 a.m.: Seniors on the Go
9-10 a.m.: Line Dancing
9-10 a.m.: Veterans Coffee
9 a.m.-Noon: Chess
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
SERVICES
Monday-Friday: Meals in the dining room 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Monday-Friday: Home delivered meals. Call 307-745-5116 ext. 20.