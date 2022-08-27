...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING...
...ELEVATED CONDITIONS ALSO POSSIBLE IN WESTERN NEBRASKA...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 417, 423, 425, 427, 430, 431, AND 433...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this
evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 417-423, 425, and 430-433.
* WIND...West 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The Eppson Center provides lifelong support for independent living through programs that enhance senior’s quality of life. The ECS offers low-cost opportunities to improve social integration, creativity, nutrition, and physical well-being.
The Eppson Center is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday–Friday, offering lunches in the dining room, transportation services, wellness services and various online and in-person activities.
All day, every day:
Too Fit to Quit (use of gym equipment). If interested, must schedule an orientation with Emma.
Billiards in the pool room, lessons or games.
Free books and puzzles in the pool room.
MONDAY, AUG. 29
9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Chess
9:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Recovery Class
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
5-6:30 p.m.: Chicken in the Park, tickets must be purchased ahead of time
TUESDAY, AUG. 30
9-10 a.m.: Line Dancing
10:30-11:30 a.m.: BINGO-cize (Nutrition)
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise with Resistance
1-1:45 p.m.: Bible study with Rich Henderson on Zoom
1-4 p.m.: Laramie Duplicate Bridge
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31
9 a.m.-Noon: Chess
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
12-12:30 p.m.: Nutrition Education Presentation
THURSDAY, Sept. 1
9 a.m.-Noon: Beltone by appointment only
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise with Resistance
10:30-11:30 a.m.: BINGO-cize (Nutrition)
12:30-3:45 p.m.: Watercolor Class (studio session)
1-3:30 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes
1-3 p.m.: Biscuits and Jam
FRIDAY, Sept. 2
9-10 a.m.: Veterans Coffee
9 a.m.-Noon: Chess
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: NARFE Meeting
SERVICES
Monday-Friday: Meals in the dining room 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Monday-Friday: Home delivered meals. Call 307-745-5116 ext. 20.