...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...The western Nebraska Panhandle. East central and
southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
The Eppson Center provides lifelong support for independent living through programs that enhance senior’s quality of life. The ECS offers low-cost opportunities to improve social integration, creativity, nutrition, and physical well-being.
The Eppson Center is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday–Friday, offering lunches in the dining room, transportation services, wellness services and various online and in-person activities.
All day, every day:
Too Fit to Quit (use of gym equipment). If interested, must schedule an orientation with Emma.
Billiards in the pool room, lessons or games.
Free books and puzzles in the pool room.
MONDAY, OCT. 10
9 a.m.-Noon: Chess
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Game Morning: Come play board and card games
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
1-2:30 p.m.: Bingo
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Melodees
1-4 p.m.: Pinochle
TUESDAY, OCT. 11
9-10 a.m.: Line Dancing
9-11:30 a.m.: Healthy U spots still available
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise with Resistance
1-1:45 p.m.: Bible study with Rich Henderson on Zoom
1-2:30 p.m.: Let’s Go for a Walk event at old high school track
1-4 p.m.: Laramie Duplicate Bridge
5-6 p.m.: Uechi Ryu Karate
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12
9 a.m.-Noon: Chess
9-10 a.m.: Line Dancing
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
12:30-2 p.m.: Writer’s Workshop
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
9 a.m.-Noon: Footcare by appointment only
9:30-11:30 a.m.: Flu Shot Clinic
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise with Resistance
12:30-1:30 p.m.: Community Garden Committee
12:30-3:45 p.m.: Watercolor Class (studio session)
1-3:30 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes
1-3 p.m.: Drum Life
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
8:45 a.m.: Seniors on the Go
9-10 a.m.: Line Dancing
9-10 a.m.: Veterans Coffee
9 a.m.-Noon: Chess
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Exercise Class
SERVICES
Monday-Friday: Meals in the dining room 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Monday-Friday: Home delivered meals. Call 307-745-5116 ext. 20.