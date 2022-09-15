Saydee

Cheryl Notman, left, a member from Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa, awards Rock Springs resident Saydee Willson a $500 scholarship check to help continue her studies in education. 

 Photo Courtesy of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa

ROCK SPRINGS -- Members of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary teachers’ organization, met Sept. 10, at the home of Joy Christain. Christain, Edna Larsen and Susan Magnuson served as hostesses for the regularly scheduled business meeting. The meeting marked the beginning of a new biennium with various members assuming new duties as officers and committee chairmen.

President Marguerite Russold conducted several items of business following the summer hiatus in meetings, including presenting Misty Walker with her badge after her recent initiation into the organization.

