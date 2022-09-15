ROCK SPRINGS -- Members of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary teachers’ organization, met Sept. 10, at the home of Joy Christain. Christain, Edna Larsen and Susan Magnuson served as hostesses for the regularly scheduled business meeting. The meeting marked the beginning of a new biennium with various members assuming new duties as officers and committee chairmen.
President Marguerite Russold conducted several items of business following the summer hiatus in meetings, including presenting Misty Walker with her badge after her recent initiation into the organization.
Members learned that Epsilon Chapter received the Seven Pearl status for the past year. Seven Pearl chapters must complete seven steps including timely completion of all forms, attendance at various state and regional functions, and initiating new members.
Mendi Maes explained the World Understanding project entitled Project C.H.E.A.R. The acronym stands for (Making a) Children’s Home with Education and Agriculture a Reality. Located in Babati, Tanzania, the international project will raise money to build dormitories, classrooms, a library and media center, a kitchen, and offices. There will be an area for gardening and fruit trees where children will learn skills to be self-sufficient.
Over the summer, the chapter scholarship was awarded to Saydee Willson. The scholarship, in the amount of five hundred dollars, will help Willson continue her education in the pursuit of an elementary education degree.
State President and Epsilon member Joy Christain discussed her theme of “Sharing the Joy of Alpha Delta Kappa.” Christain also explained her state altruistic project, which is raising money to help support the Giving Pack Program organized by students at Rock Springs High School. The program provides weekend meals and snacks to students whose families are in need. Christain also invited members to the fall training which will be held September 17th.
Christain and Magnuson also spoke about their trip to Hawaii this past summer to attend the Northwest/Southwest Regional Conference.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Mendi Maes won the raffle basket. The funds raised each month for the raffle are used to finance the chapter scholarship.
The next meeting will be held Oct. 1, at the home of Dena Lyon. Members will celebrate Founders’ Day at that time. Additional members present included Kari Lowinske, Mariah Castro, Paula Mahaffey, Janelle Parton, Alissa Ekdahl, Cheryl Notman, Amanda Buel, Candace Foster.