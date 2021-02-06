Before Jan. 6, Eric Church had little to no interest in singing the national anthem.
“I’ve avoided it forever,” the country star says. “It’s an incredibly hard song to sing. And I’m not a vocalist – I’m a stylist. Somebody like me, you take some liberties with it, then you’ve gotten too far away from the melody and suddenly you’re a communist.
“Honestly, there’s just more to lose than to gain.”
Yet last month’s storming of the U.S. Capitol changed Church’s thinking about “risk versus reward,” as he puts it. So when the NFL reached out a few weeks ago with an unexpected invitation – would Church like to perform the anthem with the acclaimed soul star Jazmine Sullivan at Super Bowl LV? – he did what he always said he wouldn’t: He said yes.
“With what’s going on in America, it feels like an important time for a patriotic moment,” says the 43-year-old North Carolina native. “The fact that I’m a Caucasian country singer and she’s an African American R&B singer – I think the country needs that.”
On Sunday the two artists will collaborate in public for the first time before the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off in Tampa – the same Florida city where Whitney Houston gave an iconic rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” 30 years ago.
Overseen by veteran musical director Adam Blackstone as part of Roc Nation’s deal to shape the NFL’s musical offerings, the performance will be only the second anthem duet at the Super Bowl, following Aretha Franklin and Aaron Neville’s joint reading in 2006. (Other acts set for Sunday’s game include the Weeknd, who will perform at halftime, and H.E.R., who will sing “America the Beautiful.”)
In an email, Sullivan said she admires the “richness and grit” of Church’s voice and is “excited to blend our styles to create something original and new.”
Q: Were you familiar with Jazmine Sullivan prior to this?
A: I’d heard her name but I hadn’t really dug in. Roc Nation sent me her new project, “Heaux Tales,” which I dig – kind of a concept album with different voices and different female perspectives. Then I did more of a dive, and God almighty she is good. Unbelievable vocalist.
Q: Have the two of you started formulating your rendition?
A: We’re doing that now. I’ve not met her in person; we’re both going down to Tampa midweek and we’ll get together several times. I know I want to play guitar. And we’re keeping it based around the melody. Basically, if I can stay out of her way, we’re golden.
Q: It’s not common to see a duet.
A: Right, and keep in mind that neither one of us are gonna be in our natural key [laughs]. If you do it by yourself, you say, “Here’s the key and here’s how you do it.” But when you’re in a duet, I’m giving, she’s giving – that’s the way that works. But that’s kind of what spoke to me. We’re unifying. And it’s a time in our country when we have to do that.
Q: You said you agreed to do this after the Capitol riot. What were you thinking as you watched the events of that day?
A: I feel like in this country, we’ve given up the common ground. When I’m at a concert, I’m not thinking about how many people there are Republicans or Democrats. But that’s how you win elections – you have to create the division, to rile up a base. And because of COVID-19, we’ve lost the things that used to unite us: concerts, sporting events, trips to Vegas with the boys. I can tell you from the concert standpoint, the longer we go without people being able to put their arms around the person next to them and have a moment of communion, it gets more tenuous and more dangerous. And I think the reality of that is what happened at the Capitol.
Q: It’s certainly the case that isolation hasn’t helped anybody. But the bigger problem seems to be getting people to accept one set of shared facts.
A: And I don’t know how that happens. But what I know helps is being together and talking with those people. Being in a room. That’s the biggest thing now – we’re not in rooms together, we’re not around each other. I think when we do an autopsy on COVID-19, we’re gonna realize how much mental health matters. We’ve been so focused on the physical because we’ve had to be. But the emotional and the psychological – it’s gonna matter for a while.
Q: Has it been hard for you not to play?
A: Yeah. I’ve been able to keep all my band and crew and all my guys – we’ve not even cut salaries, and I’m proud of that. But it’s been an incredibly strange and trying time, and I know I’ve got it a lot better than most people. But I’m hopeful. I didn’t feel as hopeful late last year but I like where we’re heading. I think 2021’s gonna be a redemption year and 2022’s gonna be the s–.