ATLANTA – Hand Dustin Johnson the Saturday New York Times crossword or a worn-out toilet flush valve, you may grow old awaiting a solution.
But present him with any number of the lesser problems that golf may present, he’s supposed to have most of the answers. Just give him a paper clip, some duct tape and an old beat-up range ball, and he’ll whip up something in the mid-60s, easy as can be.
As he kept putting tee balls left and right of their intended landing site Saturday at East Lake, finding overgrown Bermuda, sand, pine straw and in one case the aromatic hazard of a hidden Port-O-Let, Johnson just overloaded on issues. For him and everyone else occupying the top floor of the world ranking, the second round of the Tour Championship turned into a five-sided Rubik’s Cube. There was no complete solution.
How can it be that after shooting an even-par 70 on a day when nearly a quarter of the field shot 66 or lower that Johnson still leads here? It helps that all the right people were floundering a bit, too.
The day began with world’s top four ranked players taking up the top four slots on the leaderboard. The day ended with that esteemed company shooting an aggregate 6 over.
When all the slumping, head-shaking and the unspoken how-can-a-game-I-love-so-much-be-so-cruel expressions were done, Johnson still was in the lead, at 13 under with his FedEx Cup head start factored in.
“It was a tough day on the course, but I managed to scrape it around pretty good,” Johnson said. “This golf course is two different golf courses if you’re playing from the fairway or playing from the rough. Playing from the fairway you can attack the course. You can shoot a good score. Playing from where I did, it’s not so much fun.”
The lineup behind him changed significantly. Up from the depths came Sungjae Im, whose low round of the day, a 64, left him at 12 under. When all above you are stressing out, this is how you gain ground: Im hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation Saturday and has hit 31 of 36 greens in the tournament.
Xander Schauffele, the 2017 Tour Championship winner who rolls out of bed contending at East Lake, shot 65 and moved to 11 under.
By the fact that he didn’t fall quite as far as the other dignitaries, world No. 3 Justin Thomas is at 10 under after shooting 71 on Saturday.
His reaction to the day is one that his peers need to adopt. “Through two rounds and I’m in a great place, so I just need to shrug it off,” Thomas said.
First-round co-leader Jon Rahm took the day’s biggest header. That will happen when you splash one in the water on the par-3 15th on the way to a double bogey, shoot 39 on the back side and finish the day with a 4-over 74. He slipped back to 9 under for the tournament, four back of Johnson’s lead.
“I think it’s one of those days I can’t escape here,” Rahm said.