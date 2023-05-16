ESPN New Season

Former Indianapolis Colts player Pat McAfee announces the Colts' third round pick at the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tenn. 

 Associated Press

Pat McAfee's show is moving to ESPN as part of a new multiyear deal announced Tuesday.

McAfee first joined ESPN as a college football analyst for its Thursday night games in 2019. He returned to the network last year and became part of the "College GameDay" crew as well as hosting some alternate presentations of ESPN games, including the CFP National Championship.

