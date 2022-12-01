Cowboys basketball-Anderson portrait

University of Wyoming junior guard Ethan Anderson spent the first three seasons of his college career at Southern Cal. 

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Ethan Anderson didn't know where he'd end up when he put his name into the transfer portal in March.

Anderson, who started 34 games in three seasons at the University of Southern California, knew it was time to move on from the Trojans after a first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament nine months ago. It didn't take long for other schools to express interest in the guard once his name hit the transfer portal.


