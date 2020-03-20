CANCELED Storytime – 11 a.m. Preschool-aged children can enjoy stories and projects based on a weekly theme. If you’re lucky, there will be dancing! Paul Smith Children’s Village, Botanic Gardens, 616 S. Lions Park Drive. www.botanic.org or 307-637-6349
CANCELED Lenten Fish Dinner – 5:30 p.m. $12, $6 for children or for a half order. This Cheyenne Knights of Columbus meal benefits the Memorial to the Unborn – a Council 801 project, and the menu includes fried or baked fish, salmon patty, baked potato, coleslaw, clam chowder and ice cream. Casey’s Club, 507 W. 28th St. 307-638-6727
Free! Sugar Britches – 6:30-8:30 p.m. Come out for a fun night of live music, dinner and dancing. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road East. 307-634-4171
CANCELED “The Wind In The Willows” – 7:30 p.m. $12-$22. The latest Cheyenne Little Theatre Players production follows Badger, Ratty, Mole and the rest of their animal cohorts are on a mission to save their beloved riverbank home, now gravely ill from the effects of climate change. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2700 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-635-0199
POSTPONED BulletBoys Concert – 8 p.m. $15. Back together with their original lineup, heavy metal group BulletBoys is heading to Cheyenne for a 21-and-over show. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552