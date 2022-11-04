Grand Teton Music Festival
Location: Walk Festival Hall in Teton Village.
Date: Various, with more events on the horizon.
The lowdown: Teton County oozes black-tie class despite its residents' insistence on dressing casual. The Grand Teton Music Festival brings top brass in the music world like “the world’s most famous brass group” from Canada, operatic performances, quintets and full orchestras. You’ll catch musicians on a stage built specifically for acoustics. It might just sound like the Tetons themselves are singing. Check gtmf.org/events for updates.
New Year’s Eve in Jackson Hole
Location: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Snow King Mountain or Grand Targhee Ski Resort.
Date: From 4-8 p.m. (varies by mountain) on Dec. 31 .
The lowdown: Want to head to bed early but still catch the fireworks? No problem. All three Jackson Hole area ski areas host festivities to ring in the new year long before the bell tolls midnight. Watch processions of skiers create fiery glowing snakes holding torches aloft as they S-turn down the mountains in torchlight parades. Festivities start as early as 4 p.m. at Targhee, 6 p.m. at Jackson Hole and the in-town option of Snow King shoots fireworks off at 7:30 p.m.
Kings and Queens of Corbet’s
Location: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
Date: February 2023.
The lowdown: Don’t fancy hucking yourself off a 40-foot drop while double back flipping in front of a crowd of gasping onlookers? At least you can be one of the gaspers. Corbet’s Couloir is a steep, narrow chute with a cliff-drop entry known to turn the stomachs of even most advanced skiers. Instead of just skiing the run, the kings and queens of Corbet’s send it into the chute, snow conditions permitting. While 2022 was a more muted event with less soft snow on the run, the results were still entertaining. No date has yet been announced for the 2023 event, but it’s had five years to gather momentum that’s not likely to stop.
World Championship Jackson Hole Snowmobile Hill Climb
Location: Snow King Mountain Resort in Jackson .
Date: March 23-26, 2023.
The lowdown: This may be the only event where you can watch snowmobilers climb a 1,000 vertical-foot run from a newly installed gondola just above their heads. Crowds pack the base of the mountain and line the run after taking the gondola to the summit. Sled heads unite in this event that’s fun even if you prefer non-motorized sports. People love to see riders take their souped-up sleds to the top of the mountain, and the wrecks are often notable as snowmobiled tumble down the mountain they tried to conquer. Skiers still get preferred treatment in the long lines for boarding the gondola, so it’s often the best way to watch the event. Check snowkingmountain.com/event/world-championship-snowmobile-hill-climb.
Karen Oatey Pole Pedal Paddle
Location: Teton Village .
Date: March 25, 2023.
The lowdown: Bridge the gap from winter to summer with an end-of-season five-event romp from the top of the Tetons to the bottom of Snake River Canyon. Teams start on skis with a massive slalom race down Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, run to a cross-country skiing leg, then bike to a kayaking leg on the river. Though scheduled for the end of season to make it plausible for a blue-bird sunburn day, sometimes racers come home with a wind-burned ice beard instead. Spectators welcome, and the experience is open to any class, including non-competitive costumed “gapers” who just want to try it: jhnordic.com/events/rendezvous-river-sports-karen-oatey-pole-pedal-paddle-ppp-annual-multi-sport-event-828/.
Cody Stampede Rodeo
Location: 519 W. Yellowstone Ave. in Cody.
Date: July 1-4, 2023 for Stampede, nightly June 1 through early September for Cody Nite Rodeo.
The lowdown: Not all of the northwest Wyoming events happen in the shadow of the Tetons. One of the most celebrated rodeos around is the Cody Stampede Rodeo that showman Buffalo Bill started in 1919 – and it’s still bucking. It’s been voted “Best Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year” multiple times, and the nightly rodeo is a tradition that lures visitors out of the east entrance of Yellowstone long enough to watch some dirt-stampin’ action. See CodyStampedeRodeo.com.
Targhee Fest
Location: Grand Targhee Resort in Alta.
Date: July 2023.
The lowdown: From 2020 to 2022, the Targhee Fest was canceled due to uncertainty from the pandemic. The music festival brings together an eclectic and funky blend of mountain music on the backside of the Grand Tetons. Rock bands mingle with soulful brass bands and a whole lot of funk during an event that encapsulates mountain-town music. More details at www.grandtarghee.com.
Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival
Location: Grand Targhee Resort in Alta.
Date: August 2023 .
The lowdown: Part of a twofer of summer concerts at the Ghee, the Bluegrass Festival has also been cancelled the past three years running. Big names in bluegrass music usually take the stage, and musicians also take on the role of teacher since the festival doubles as a music camp for young bluegrass hopefuls. “We look forward to rocking the Tetons with all of you again,” Targhee shared on its website, at grandtarghee.com.
Fall Arts Festival
Location: Jackson Hole .
Date: September 2023.
The lowdown: Fall Arts Festival has ballooned into a vast, diverse experience in Jackson Hole. Watch artists paint on the iconic elk-antlered Town Square and bid on their pieces as soon as they’re finished. Or do a gallery walk where every gallery pairs with a local restaurant to share great appetizers and delicacies. Or go to a Western fashion show. Or attend a live auction featuring masterpieces from live and deceased artists. Organizers dreamed up the Fall Arts Festival as a way to increase traffic in the shoulder season, but it has now become one of the busiest months of the year if hotel occupancy is any indicator. Mission accomplished: JacksonHoleChamber.com.
Rendezvous Royale
Location: Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody.
Date: Sept. 18-23, 2023 .
The lowdown:: Find some Smithsonian-level class in cowboy country. The Western formal Patrons Ball forms the capstone on a week that includes an art show and sale that generated $1.3 million in 2022, a quickdraw painting and auction event where artists scramble to create a new work in 60 to 90 minutes and other events. It’s well worth a trip to Cody for any art lover: rendezvousroyale.org.