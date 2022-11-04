The airport in the Jackson area is unique for such a small facility in that it has direct flights from 14 major metropolitan areas scattered all over the U.S. That makes it an easy-to-reach small-town destination for urbanites and mountain lovers alike.

Ask locals and they will likely tell you that many visitors come from New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Seattle and any number of other cities. That means a lot of the events taking place in Jackson and northwest Wyoming may be geared to an urban market as much as a local crowd.


