...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Saturday from 2 AM to 6 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
5 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
The airport in the Jackson area is unique for such a small facility in that it has direct flights from 14 major metropolitan areas scattered all over the U.S. That makes it an easy-to-reach small-town destination for urbanites and mountain lovers alike.
Ask locals and they will likely tell you that many visitors come from New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Seattle and any number of other cities. That means a lot of the events taking place in Jackson and northwest Wyoming may be geared to an urban market as much as a local crowd.
From black-tie dinners and orchestral performances to big-hat rodeos and cliff-dropping ski competitions, you’ll see event diversity at its finest in this corner of the state.
Cody’s airport doesn’t have the diversity of in-roads of Jackson. The Cody area also has some black-tie fun mixed in with the cowboy comforts for which Wyoming is known.
Below are ten of the top events in northwest Wyoming for the coming year, presented in chronological order. Use this list as a starting point to help you decide when and where to visit for the most unique experiences.