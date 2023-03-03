Red Sox Astros Baseball

Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena, left, watches is as he is called out on an automatic strike by home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus after time on the clock ran down on Pena during a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. 

 Associated Press

Robot umpires. A strike zone that looks more like a stop sign than a rectangle. Allowing the batter to take off for first base on any pitch, not just a dropped third strike.

With the new pitch clock speeding up the sport, baseball's brain trust already is trying to figure out what might come next in its efforts to make games more exciting and keep them moving along.

