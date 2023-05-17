APTOPIX Panthers Maple Leafs Hockey

Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Josh Mahura and Anthony Duclair celebrate the team's 3-2 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of an NHL second-round playoff series Friday, May 12, 2023, in Toronto.

 Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs facing challenges that made it unclear how long either might stick around.

The former Southeast Division peers are still here, halfway to winning the Cup as they enter the Eastern Conference final in what could be a bruising series. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series starts Thursday at Carolina which is in its second conference final in five seasons. It is Florida's first trip this far since 1996.

