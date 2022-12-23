Buffalo Navy Seal Football

This Oct. 22, 2022, photo provided by University of Buffalo Athletics shows University at Buffalo NCAA football player Damian Jackson (38) carrying the American flag as the team takes the field before a game against Toledo in Buffalo, N.Y.

 Paul Hokanson/Univ. of Buffalo Athletics via AP

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo defensive end Damian Jackson has no expectation of growing emotional as he prepares for the final game of his college career next week.

At 30, and having had a healthy share of real-life experiences during two tours of duty with the Navy SEALs, Jackson isn't built that way. Unlike many of his younger teammates, Jackson is independent, unsentimental and self-aware enough to appreciate where football fits into his world.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus