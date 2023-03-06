Saints Carr Football

AFC quarterback Derek Carr looks to pass during the flag-football event at the NFL Pro Bowl on Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — Derek Carr has proved repeatedly that he can produce as a passer.

What the former Raiders quarterback hasn’t done is win in the playoffs, something he aims to change in New Orleans, where he’ll be reunited with Dennis Allen — his first NFL coach.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus