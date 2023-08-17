There’s a different energy hovering around this year’s University of Wyoming football team.
Head coach Craig Bohl feels it. Athletic director Tom Burman feels it. Even sixth-year offensive lineman Frank Crum feels it.
The Cowboys have turned the table from a year ago, going from one of the least-experienced college football teams to one of the most experienced. UW returns 17 starters from a year ago, including 10 on defense, five on offense and two on special teams.
Despite being picked to finish sixth in this year’s Mountain West preseason polls, optimism and excitement hovered around the room during UW’s annual football media day Wednesday in the Wildcatter Stadium Club and Suites.
“2023 is an an exciting year, and there’s a lot of things to be really excited about when you look at Cowboy football,” Burman said. “When you look at this staff, they’ve been together a long time. Coach Bohl is entering his 10th season.
“You look at these young men, and a lot of them have been in this program four or five years. We’ve got some experience, we’ve got talent, and we’ve got really good, young people.”
Bohl credits Burman and UW’s commitment to bettering the football program since he was hired in 2014. He wants to continue to build the program up this fall, a season that will feature key matchups against Texas Tech and Texas in the nonconference portion of the schedule.
“It’s going to be challenging, but our guys are different this year,” Bohl said. “We’re a mature team. I don’t want to say we’re an old team, I want to say we’re a mature team.
“Beyond the emotional maturity, physically, we look good on the huff. Our guys have applied the resources. We’ve had a plan with nutrition, and our strength-and-conditioning staff has done a great job. All the metrics that I look at, all the arrows are pointing up.”
Bohl also noted the closeness he and Burman have had over the past decade at UW. That relationship has led to more resources for the football program, as well as granting the team the opportunity to host an opponent like Texas Tech at War Memorial Stadium to start the season.
“I think the future really looks bright,” Bohl said. “We’re starting out with a great opponent at home in Texas Tech. They really finished the year on a high note; they handedly beat Ole Miss (in the Texas Bowl), and they return a lot of their players, as well. We’re excited that they’re here.
“I think it’s also a testament to Tom’s leadership to be able to bring in a nationally recognized name. I like Texas Tech to open up at War Memorial Stadium. It speaks volumes to how people view our program, so much that it’s going to be nationally televised on CBS. That platform is huge. It’s going to reach many more households, and to have a game like that on Labor Day weekend in primetime, it’s going to be a great opportunity to showcase what kind of football team we have.”
Another added bonus for this year’s Cowboys is Bohl returning his entire coaching staff from last season. The continuity is something he’s looking to leverage from both his players and coaches this fall.
“We’re embarking on a great journey this year,” Bohl said. “The team, the physical composition, we’re deeper than we’ve ever been since I’ve been our head football coach. Our lines of scrimmage, the trenches, are stronger. We’re deeper at those spots.
“We’ve got a returning quarterback, which we feel great about, and that always makes a difference. I think our defense could really be outstanding, and then we have a couple of great kickers.”
Bohl has enjoyed what he’s seen so far in fall camp, aside from losing starting running back Dawaiian McNeely for the season after he tore his ACL during the second week of practice. Even without McNeely, Bohl feels confident in the depth UW has at running back going into the season.
Another focus in camp has been fine-tuning the passing game. UW ranked 125th out of 131 teams with an average of 132.2 yards per game last season.
“I feel really good about where we’re at there,” Bohl said. “We’ve made significant progress, but we can’t go away from being a ‘Cowboy Tough’ football team. Handling the ball, the passing game and the running game are going to play off of one another.”
Burman also addressed his vision for the future of the MW amidst the potential collapse of the Pac-12, a conference that is down to just four member schools in Stanford, California, Washington State and Oregon State. Burman feels confident in UW and the MW’s position navigating through the future of college athletics.
“I wish I could give you an answer. I don’t know where it’s going to land,” Burman said. “I do feel that, at the end of the day — and that end of the day could be months from now — the University of Wyoming will be positioned well. The conference is committed to each other. As we move through this, we’ll see what happens with the remaining members of the Pac-4.
“If you look at those four, there are two that fit really well in the Mountain West Conference, and that’s Washington State and Oregon State. They have very similar models to what makes up the Mountain West. I would think before it’s all done that wiser heads will prevail, but we’ll see.”
Bohl and company have a little over two weeks to prepare for UW’s season-opener against Texas Tech at 5:30 p.m. Sept 2. For the Cowboys, it’s back to the grind of fall camp until the highly anticipated matchup.
“There’s no better place in America than War Memorial Stadium on a wonderful autumn evening,” Bohl said. “We’re going to get ready to play the Texas Tech Red Raiders.”
