NCAA Indiana Wyoming Basketball-Ike2

University of Wyoming forward Graham Ike, right, is fouled by Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament on March 15, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio.

 Jeff Dean/AP

In today’s one-and-done college basketball climate, big-game experience is priceless.

Jeff Linder is going into his third season as head coach for the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team. He’s helped lead the Cowboys to a 39-20 record in his first two seasons after inheriting a nine-win team in 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus