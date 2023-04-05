Eyedrops Recall

This image provided by Global Pharma Healthcare on Feb. 2, 2023, shows packaging for their Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops product, distributed by EzriCare. Global Pharma Healthcare, the manufacturer of eyedrops recently linked to deaths and injuries, lacked measures to assure sterility at its factory in India, according to a preliminary report released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, April 3, 2023.

 Global Pharma Healthcare via AP

WASHINGTON — The manufacturer of eyedrops recently linked to deaths and injuries lacked measures to assure sterility at its factory in India, according to U.S. health inspectors.

Food and Drug Administration officials uncovered about a dozen problems with how Global Pharma Healthcare made and tested its eyedrops during an inspection from late February through early March. The FDA released its preliminary inspection report Monday.

