Heather Ezell-coaching

In this March 7, 2022, file photo, University of Wyoming women’s head coach Heather Ezell, an associate head coach at the time, directs the Cowgirls during a game against Colorado State in the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

 Troy Babbitt/UW athletics

CHEYENNE — On Dec. 17, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team announced that first-year head coach Heather Ezell would take a leave of absence for the birth of her child for an unknown amount of time.

Over the weekend, almost nine weeks after that leave of absence started, Ezell returned to the Cowgirls. At UW’s weekly news conference Tuesday morning, Ezell announced to the media she was back with the team and would be on the bench for Thursday night’s contest against Nevada.

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

