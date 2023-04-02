ROCK SPRINGS – Faculty at Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is taking a challenge to new heights.
Lance Caldwell, power line technology instructor, is introducing the inaugural Faculty Power Pole Climbing Day this month.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow and freezing drizzle possible. Large snowfall gradient possible with 6 to 10 inches across northern Laramie County and 3 to 6 inches across southern Laramie County. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE... Laramie County in Wyoming including Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Federal, and Albin. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Strong west to southwest winds gusting 45 to 60 mph expected for the next 1 to 2 hours due to mountain wave activity across east- central Wyoming and far western Nebraska. Use caution if traveling. Strong crosswinds and gusts could be hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including campers.
ROCK SPRINGS – Faculty at Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is taking a challenge to new heights.
Lance Caldwell, power line technology instructor, is introducing the inaugural Faculty Power Pole Climbing Day this month.
According to Caldwell, two female faculty members asked him if they could try it once they heard his students are preparing to climb as part of their course work.
Caldwell decided to open it up to all faculty.
So far, eight women and one man have signed up.
Caldwell chuckled, “I was surprised to see more women than men sign up for it so far.”
Local spectators can watch and cheer the climbers on from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. by the power line building, near campus, on Friday, April 28.
“I’m looking forward to it,” said Caldwell. “I think it’s going to be a fun day for all.”
Caldwell recently moved to Rock Springs to teach the only power line program in Wyoming.
According to Western’s website, employment opportunities are available with rural electric cooperatives, municipal and private utility companies, private contractors and many others. Course material and lab activities are based around the application and theory of distribution and transmission of electrical power. Fieldwork includes operating a digger derrick truck, setting poles, climbing poles, installing anchors and stringing conductors. A Class A CDL is a graduation requirement for this program.
The website also pointed out that physical fitness is an important part of the job of an electrical line worker. A careful, detail-oriented personality is also a good quality to possess since individuals will be working with high voltage, often in dangerous situations and bad weather conditions. Safety is a major element of lineworker training. Line work is extremely challenging as the type of projects, conditions and work locations change frequently. Lineworkers perform tasks in an outdoor environment subjected to various weather conditions such as extreme heat or in freezing temperatures in the rain, sleet, wind and snow. The work is done in both overhead and underground lines with the overhead work typically done at heights more than 25 feet above the ground. Line workers are often on call at any hour to restore power.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.