APTOPIX NCAA Fairleigh Dickinson Purdue Basketball

Fairleigh Dickinson guard Grant Singleton (4) celebrates after a basket against Purdue in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.

 Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fairleigh Dickinson brought down a giant.

Pulling off one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history, the undersized, underdog Knights stunned top-seeded Purdue 63-58 on Friday night, becoming the second No. 16 seed to win a game in March Madness.

