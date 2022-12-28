Barbara

Rock Springs resident Barbara Smith fell on black ice in her driveway and broke her left arm, near her shoulder, on Tuesday, Dec. 27. She was one of several patients being taken care of by staff at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

 Photo Courtesy of Jason Smith

ROCK SPRINGS – Black ice has caused havoc on many levels around Sweetwater County during the last week of December.

According to Kim White, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County department director, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., the emergency room at MHSC took care of more than seven patients with injuries from falling on ice.

