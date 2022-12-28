ROCK SPRINGS – Black ice has caused havoc on many levels around Sweetwater County during the last week of December.
According to Kim White, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County department director, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., the emergency room at MHSC took care of more than seven patients with injuries from falling on ice.
White added that the ER staff took care of patients involved in two separate accidents, including an interstate collision and numerous other ailments such as RSV and flu.
“A stroke patient and another critical patient had to be transferred to hospitals with higher-level trauma care,” said White. “Those transfers were delayed due to weather.”
According to White, at one point during those five hours, the ER had 20 patients, plus people waiting to be seen. Two nurses were brought in from other departments to help and extra gurneys also had to be brought in.
“It has been unbelievably busy in the ER the last few weeks,” White said. “One trauma can take three, four or even five nurses, and both ER doctors, leaving one nurse to care for the remainder of patients. That’s when we try to pull from other departments. Our staff works diligently to make sure everyone gets the care they need.”
Patty O’Lexey, education director, shares information regarding outdoor safety, such as wearing appropriate outdoor clothing:
- Wear a tightly woven coat, preferably wind-resistant coat or jacket.
- Inner layers of light, warm clothing; mittens, hats, scarves and waterproof boots.
- Sprinkle cat litter or sand on icy patches.
- Learn safety precautions to follow when outdoors.
- Work slowly when doing outside chores.
- Take a buddy and an emergency kit when you are participating in outdoor recreation.
- Carry a cell phone.
Safety experts from several sources suggest that you plan ahead and follow these important tips to minimize the dangers of the snow and ice that winter brings:
Wear shoes or boots
with skid-proof soles:
Snow and ice can make walking treacherous. Make sure you have “winter-safe” shoes so you’ll be less prone to slips and falls while outdoors. If you don’t have them, it’s time to go shopping for a pair. They are well worth the investment to safeguard your health.
Limit your time outdoors when it’s dark:
When the visibility is reduced at night or when the weather conditions are poor, it’s a good time to stay inside. It is very easy to miss an icy spot on your sidewalk or the slippery hard-packed snow in the driveway. It’s also not an ideal time to be driving your car. Winter weather conditions can be hazardous for anyone at any time, but especially at night.
Be careful when you shovel snow:
Shoveling a snowy driveway or an icy sidewalk significantly increases your risk of a fall. Try to find someone to do it for you. If you cannot, be sure to step carefully, take frequent breaks and do not overexert yourself.
Carry a cell phone:
For safety’s sake, take a cell phone with you if you are going out and always make sure it is fully charged. Program your home phone number and the “911” emergency number for your area to make sure you always have access to help if ever you need it.
Also, be sure to let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to be back. That way, they can call to seek help if you’re late in returning. It’s always a good idea to have a plan in place in the event that you fall.
If you use a cane, make sure it is winterized – Be sure the rubber tip of your cane still has plenty of traction. If it feels smooth, replace it now. Additionally, you can purchase an ice-pick like attachment for your cane for icy conditions. They are available at medical supply stores or you can order one online.
Maintain outdoor railings –If you have railings leading up to your front door, be sure that they are in good working condition. They should be safe and sturdy enough to bear your weight and capable of preventing you from falling if you slip on wet or icy steps.
Improve your strength and balance –Experts say thatless than 40 percent of all older Americans exercise. Unfortunately, without exercise you lose your muscle tone and strength, especially in your legs, which is essential to maintaining balance. The CDC highly recommends tai chi as a great aerobic activity as well as a way to improve your balance. The stronger your body and the better your balance, you are less likely to slip and suffer a dangerous fall.
The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides annual weather forecasts among a collection of other useful information, says people who live in colder climates are more acclimated to walking on icy surfaces because they have learned to walk like a penguin.
To walk like a penguin, do the following:
- Bend slightly and walk flat footed
- Keep your center of gravity over your feet as much as possible
- Point your feet out slightly – well, like a penguin
- Shuffle your feet and take short steps
- Watch where you are stepping
- Concentrate on keeping your balance
- Keep your arms at your sides and hands out of your pockets
- Go slow
The Farmer’s Almanac also recommends treating your feet by having good winter boots with a large tread or you can wear ice cleats that attach to your shoes and provides gripping power on ice.