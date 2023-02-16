CHEYENNE—It’s not hard to find misleading “no trespassing” and “private property” signs erected on public land in Wyoming, a tactic used to dissuade people from trekking onto property they can legally access

Soon, however, adjoining private landowners and others who post that type of erroneous signage could face big fines. House Bill 147 – Unlawful trespass signage-taking of wildlife, which is sailing through the Legislature, would make such deceit a crime.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

