GREEN RIVER – Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed October as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
After the proclamation, Green River resident Courtney Swanson described how it feels to lose a baby.
GREEN RIVER – Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed October as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
After the proclamation, Green River resident Courtney Swanson described how it feels to lose a baby.
“Alone is a word I hear a lot when I deal with families who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss,” said Swanson. “Why is it that we hear that word, alone, so often? Maybe it's like the two losses we had. Maybe it's because no one knew we were pregnant in the first place.”
She added, “You start to feel captive to the secret of miscarriage and maybe it's not talked about or you have no one to turn to. Maybe your baby did live a long time after birth but your family and friends don't know how to give you that ongoing support.”
Swanson explained that after President Ronald Reagan’s wife had two miscarriages, he designated October as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month in 1988, in efforts to recognize the babies lost.
She quoted Jay Neugeboren, author of “An Orphan’s Tale,” by saying, “A wife who loses a husband is called a widow. A husband who loses a wife is called a widower. A child who loses his parents is called an orphan. There is no word for a parent who loses a child.”
“It’s important for the community to validate these tiny lives by helping families know they’re not alone in their grief journey,” she expressed.
Swanson informed those in attendance that a miscarriage support program is available at Inside Connection, 731 C St., in Rock Springs. For more information, contact Inside Connection at 307-362-5227 or online at insideconnection.org.
“This is the first time that support like this has been ever offered in our community,” she said.
Community members who experienced pregnancy or infant loss, whether it was years ago or recently, were in attendance.
After the presentation, Swanson and her family gave flowers to individuals, grieving over the loss of a child.
“We are not alone.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.