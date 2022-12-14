Wizards Pacers Basketball

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, left, passes the ball against Washington Wizards guard Jordan Goodwin, center, and forward Deni Avdija during an NBA game on Dec. 9, 2022, in Indianapolis.

 Darron Cummings/AP

When the season began, it wasn't clear how much longer Myles Turner would be with the Indiana Pacers.

That's still a reasonable question — but now there's another one alongside it: How much longer can those Pacers stay in the playoff race?


AP Sports Writer Michael Marot in Indianapolis contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus