Pronghorns

The carcasses of 16 pronghorn are clustered on a hill overlooking Highway 191 south of Boulder in May 2023. The large concentrations of dead animals are a good indication that mycoplasma bovis, which causes respiratory infection, struck the herd. 

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

A collared pronghorn took her last breath on Feb. 16. The adult doe’s remains were found on the south end of the Pinedale Mesa.

Another marked-and-tracked doe died a couple days later, just 500 yards away. A week later the third adult female went, her final resting place a mile or so north of her migratory compatriots.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus