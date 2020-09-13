Esther (Hansen) Hansen celebrated her 100th birthday last week.
Esther was born on Sept. 10, 1920, in Farmington, Minnesota to Hannah (Mickelson) and Harry Hansen. She grew up on the family farm with one brother and four sisters. She married Harold K. Hansen in September of 1942 and they moved to Greybull. She had never been west and declared Greybull to be "the most God-forsaken place on earth."
She grew to love it, however, raising their two children (Lois Miller of Cheyenne and William Hansen of Roswell, New Mexico) there and working as a school cafeteria cook. Harold's railroad career took them to Casper in 1969.
Esther has four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Esther was an active golfer, quilter and member of Mt. Hope Lutheran Church. After Harold's death in 2005, she continued to live in Casper until moving to Primrose Retirement Community of Cheyenne in 2019. Currently, Esther is an avid quilter and loves to embroider and crochet.
She celebrated her big birthday with her family in the dining room of Primrose.