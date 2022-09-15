ENTER-TV-EMMYS-STREAMING-1-GET

Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Abbott Elementary” onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images/TNS)

 Kevin Winter

Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – The 74th Emmy Awards were handed out Monday night with trademark glitz and self-deprecating humor, but this year’s show did little to mask the fear roiling the television industry.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus