Lisa Fingerhut and Philip L. “Bert” Wagner will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary next week.
The pair met while attending the University of Wyoming, then later married July 26, 1980, in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Lisa worked as an elementary school teacher, and Bert worked as both an engineer and an OB-GYN physician.
They have four children: Jessi Wagner of Aurora, Colorado; Shannon Brown (John) of Cheyenne; Ashlee Wagner of Englewood, Colorado; and Erin Wagner of Seattle, Washington. They also have two grandchildren.