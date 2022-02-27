After a year off due to COVID-19, the biggest art show put on by the Cheyenne Frontier Days Museum is back with 230 different pieces on display starting March 5.
Like other shows, they rotate jurors every year. Over time, the Western Spirit Art Show, now in its 41st year, has grown and become more diverse, pulling in a surprising amount of new artists in 2022.
“We’re having a lot of new faces and a lot of new talent that’s coming into the show, and I like what I’m seeing,” said Mike Kassel, associate director and curator of the CFD Old West Museum. “It’s very different. It’s different than years prior.
“The whole goal of this show is to basically show people what’s possible or what direction contemporary Western art is going.”
At one point, this was the “little brother” to the CFD Western Art Show and Sale, which begins in July to accompany Cheyenne Frontier Days. At one point, the show wasn’t juried at all, but when Kassel joined the museum in 2009, things began to change.
Jurors came on and got more selective. The quality of the work started to go up, and the popularity of the show followed. As a result, this show has become a place where artists can really find their voice in the Western art community, and even get their foot in the door for the premier summer show.
Part of this is due to rethinking and restructuring how the show is presented. Unlike in the past, the show will now sprawl throughout a section of the museum and have other displays incorporated in the setting.
“For the Western Spirit show, especially for people that are coming from out of town, this is a delightful surprise,” Kassel said. “You’re expecting the galleries, you’re expecting the exhibits that focus on Cheyenne Frontier Days and its heritage, and then you have this wonderful show.”
The Western Spirit show marks the point when the staff is back up and hustling to get the Old West Museum ready for its busy summer season. For this art show, the rush comes in the form of more than 600 submissions from artists around the state.
Of all those selected, six are based here in Cheyenne.
One of them is Cerrina Smith, who, in 2012, had to prove she was a photographer in a situation where the odds were stacked against her. There was a photo contest at the Laramie County Fair, which she entered with an old camera, cracked in some places and without a lens cap.
Everyone else in the competition intimidated her with their more expensive equipment, but Smith walked away the winner.
Since then, she has been featured in many galleries and national competitions, looking for the spontaneous side of life, leaning toward Western-themed photography, but not shying away from doing something different.
“It’s almost non-stop in my head,” Smith said. “I go to bed at night, drive by something, see a building, even a blade of grass that the sun’s hitting a certain way, and I get all excited.
“It’s a process of where I’m always thinking, and I have these ideas. A lot of my ideas I wrote down, a lot of things are spontaneous and organic.”
She knows a lot of people will stage a photo. But even if Smith is setting the scene, she waits for the moment where it comes together.
Like one work, titled “The Cowboy and the Cat,” where suddenly, in the middle of a photoshoot, a barn cat that had followed her and her subject around the grounds all day came up and sat with the cowboy.
Her work has been featured in the Western Spirit Art Show in the past. This year, she was included for her “Cowboy Sunset,” a striking photo taken at the Hell on Wheels Rodeo at Archer Rodeo Arena, with a cowboy roping in the sunset.
Smith also has mixed media work on display at the show, and she feels being well-versed in two different mediums gives her a more dynamic assessment of the work she creates.
“I think the two complement each other,” Smith said. “If you enjoy both mediums, then I think you can bring those together, and you can see the way a painter thinks and then the way a photographer thinks and blend those together.”
What’s miraculous is that Smith maintains a full-time job, scheduling shoots during the little free time she can find.
On the other end, longtime Cheyenne painter Moss Kent retired last year from his career as a toxicologist. Before, he was painting on weekends, but this newfound free time is a blessing, he said, because his craft is steadily growing into a business.
At one point, it was just a hobby, an itch that he only scratched by sketching out little drawings when an idea came to him. It was also 12 years ago that he remembered his love for painting, all thanks to his youngest son.
In an attempt to broaden his son’s artistic horizons, they attended a Bob Ross painting class together here in Cheyenne. Kent said his own painting was horrible – he had hardly painted anything in the years prior – but, creatively, it “got my juices going.”
“I really missed doing this, so I started absorbing everything I could,” Kent said. “Just like any artist, an artist does not stop learning. They can’t. It’s hard for me to go a day without painting.”
It’s a good thing, too, because what he paints sells. At some points, he’s selling paintings so quickly that he’s running out of artwork. It doesn’t hurt that he’s always been well-versed in technology and has everything from a website to social media and even recently started a YouTube channel where he uploads time lapses of his oil painting process.
Winter is when things slow down. He’ll go up to his makeshift studio and work for a couple hours, then relax the rest of the day. However, even at a time like this, he’s hard at work.
Kent is doing an average of 10 shows a year. Three of his paintings are displayed in Western Spirit. One is a rendition of an elk looking over its shoulder; the other two are miniatures – one of a cardinal, the other a goldfinch.
He mainly paints wildlife and landscapes, but, like Smith, Kent is inspired by the everyday. As his painting addiction has grown over the past 12 years, it’s gotten harder and harder not to see the world as something to paint.
“I never run out of subjects,” Kent said. “I look around, and I can see a painting, even a small thing in a tree, it’s everywhere. That is kind of a blessing and a curse because everybody else is out having fun going around in nature, but I see things like, ‘Oh, that would make a good painting.’”