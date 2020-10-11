Timothy and Patricia (Smith) Hill celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary earlier this month.
The couple was married Oct. 4, 1975 at St. Mary’s Cathedral and have lived in Cheyenne ever since. They raised three children here: Elizabeth Kilmer of Cheyenne; Timothy Hill Jr. of Cheyenne; and Erin Hill of Laramie.
Timothy retired from the State of Wyoming Department of Transportation after 31 years, and Patricia retired after 45 years of nursing. She worked at Memorial Hospital, a family practice office, the Dialysis Center and retired from the Cheyenne Skin Clinic.
On Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings you can find Tim shooting out at the Cheyenne Trap and Skeet Club. Pat is a talented quilter and avid collector of fabric.