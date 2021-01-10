Henry and Pamela Miller of Carpenter celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last week.
Henry Miller met Pamela Jesienouski on a blind date that was set up by her sister. The couple fell in love and were married on Jan. 8, 1971 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Carpenter. Following their marriage, Henry and Pam moved to the family homestead, HM Ranch (homesteaded in 1892), where they continue to reside today.
Henry worked for the State Highway Department as a cartographer for 35 years and Pamela worked for IKON office solutions for 20 years. Henry is currently enjoying retirement while Pamela works for the Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne and is active with St. Paul’s Church in Pine Bluffs. The couple have four children: Lannis Miller of Carpenter; Brant Miller of Carpenter; Nicole Bach of Burns and Toby Miller of Pueblo, Colorado. They also have eight grandchildren.