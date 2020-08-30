Gerald and Susan Bennett will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this week with family and friends.
They met while Susan was attending the University of Wyoming, from which she graduated in 1972. Gerald holds an associate degree from Laramie County Community College.
Gerald and Susan were married Sept. 3, 1970, in Torrington. Then they moved to Denver until 1984, when they moved to Cheyenne.
Gerald had a 22-year career in the banking and financial industries, as well as a 20-year career in the Wyoming Army National Guard. He actively manages his Wisconsin farm and a taxidermy business.
Susan worked for several federal agencies in Denver. She retired from the Bureau of Land Management in Cheyenne.
Gerald and Susan have three children: Kimberly Sutton of Cheyenne; Matthew Bennett of Cheyenne; and Kelly Teague of Aurora, Colorado. They also have nine grandchildren.
The couple are members of St. Mary’s Cathedral and enjoy traveling, camping, fishing, and an occasional trip to Deadwood, South Dakota, or Black Hawk, Colorado. They are planning a vacation in Italy in 2021.