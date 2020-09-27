D. Terrance, “Terry”, and Verena (Whitworth) Booth celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 25.
This is an event also achieved by the six couples that are their immediate progenitors – i.e. parents and grandparents – who they respect and honor. Terry and Verena met in Las Cruces, New Mexico, her home town, while he was attending New Mexico State University and she was home for the summer from Brigham Young University.
Verena earned a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education with a minor in social work. They were married in the The St. George Utah Temple in St. George, Utah. After their marriage, she taught school and supported Terry as he finished a Bachelor of Science in wildlife management. He then obtained an assistantship and completed his masters degree in range management. In 1987, he completed a PhD in agronomy at the University of Wyoming.
Terry had a 35-year federal career, principally as a research scientist with the USDA-Agricultural Research Service at the High Plains Grasslands Research Station west of Cheyenne. Terry is a life member of the Society for Range Management and a recipient of the Society’s honor award for outstanding research. He is adjunct professor of plant science at UW and continues as a part-time volunteer researcher collaborating with scientists at UW and the Bureau of Land Management.
During Terry’s career, Verena focused on raising their five children and being a foster mother to over 20 children. Together with their children, they were beekeepers for more than 45 years, running up to 150 hives between Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs. They are longtime members of the Wyoming Beekeepers Association and Terry has been a frequent presenter at the Wyoming Bee College.
Verena is the majority owner of Cheyenne Honey LLC and a charter vendor at the Cheyenne Farmer’s Market, Cheyenne Tuesday Market and Cheyenne Winter Market. For over 20 years, Verena was involved with Right to Life and Terry served the Boy Scouts of America as Scoutmaster and in other adult leader positions. All their sons achieved Eagle rank. Their children are Daniel Booth of Broomfield, Michigan; Rachel Lopez of Cheyenne; Tara Craig of Chadron, Nebraska; Joseph Booth of Providence, Utah; and Benjamin Booth of Smithfield, Utah. They also have twelve grandchildren.