Doniv and Veronica Feltner are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary next week.
The high school sweethearts married Aug. 22, 1970, at Church of God in Dayton, Ohio – two weeks after their graduation. They moved from Dayton to Cheyenne in the spring of 1971, as Don started his enlistment in the U.S. Air Force. Doniv also served in the Wyoming Air National Guard, dedicating 35 years of service to our country.
Veronica retired from U.S. West (Mountain Bell) with 30 years of service. She started as an operator in 1975 and held numerous clerical positions through the years.
Don was also a part-time flight instructor for many years, which prompted his opening of Wings of Wyoming flight school in 2007 where he continues to share his love of flying helping many students to fulfill their dreams of becoming pilots.
Doniv and Veronica’s family includes one son, Jason Feltner, and one granddaughter.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, the celebration previously planned will be postponed until it is safe for groups to come together again.