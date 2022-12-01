Earlier this week, Lewis and Melanie Conwell were going about their normal routine as they always do.
But on Wednesday, they surrendered their home to the GFWC Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne in the name of Christmas.
“We have a preview party – that will be our first opportunity to see the transformation, so we’ll see it then,” Melanie Conwell told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “Then, we’re pretty much not allowed to come back until they’re done on Saturday.”
Conwell is talking about the 54th anniversary of the Christmas House, a yearly event where the local women’s group transforms one resident’s home or city building into an extravagant holiday-gift emporium.
The event requires the Conwells to vacate their home. During the course of Christmas House, they will be put up in a local hotel until the event’s conclusion.
This procedure might sound extreme, but it’s worth considering that over the span of just 30 hours, organizers are anticipating a flood of around 2,500-3,500 visitors.
Having relocated to Cheyenne fairly recently, the Conwells received a letter from the Women’s Civic League in the mail early in the year, asking if they were interested in their house being used for the event. Melanie Conwell was familiar with the Christmas House event prior to receiving the letter, and had even considered whether her house would be a possible venue.
Ironically, the Women’s Civic League were not familiar with the Conwells.
After researching – i.e. driving through neighborhoods and admiring houses – they eventually landed on Conwell’s home in a neighborhood located in north Cheyenne. The house is equal parts as important as the decorations inside.
But the Women’s Civic League is more concerned with upholding its end of the bargain, which involves a year of craft making, developing a theme and strategizing the event’s flow based on the house’s layout.
This year’s theme is “Christmas Past and Present.” The house will be filled with vintage ornaments and rooms that will progress through different decades of holiday decor. There will also be a children’s room, a “man cave” room and other special themes.
“They’ve made some really neat ornaments out of old vintage Christmas cards,” member Pam Crochet said. “Some ornaments that we’ve done in the past have been repurposed. No matter how you decorate your house, you’ll find something to hang on your tree.”
The organizers’ intent is to provide gift possibilities for all ages and interests. There will be crafts like a corn hole game, beer and whisky flights, and decorations for other holidays, as well.
All the profits made through sales are donated to a set of charities that apply for a grant.
Once 3 p.m. rolls around on Saturday, the house is packed up, and the Women’s Civic League jumps back to work on next year’s installment. It’s a process that Crochet, for all of her years of participation, still can’t quite believe.
“You walk into the house, and you see all these people with boxes, and think, ‘How is anything gonna happen with this chaos?’” Crochet said. “Then you look at it again, and it’s a winter wonderland. Their tree is decorated, there’s food items in the kitchen, there’s gift items everywhere you go.
“It’s really magical.”
To control the flow of Christmas House, attendees will meet at Calvary Chapel Church at 9209 Ridge Road. They will then be bussed over in small groups throughout the day. Refreshments will be offered in the church while they wait.
Tickets are available for purchase online at www.womenscivicleaguecheyenne.org/christmas-house.