Robert “Bob” Bernhardt and Sandra (Hester) Bernhardt celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last month.
The couple, who met through a mutual friend (Robert’s college roommate), were married Aug. 27, 1960 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Windsor, Colorado.
Robert was a teacher for Laramie County School District 1 for 35 years and is now retired, while Sandra was assistant manger of Cheyenne Schools Federal Credit Union (First Education Credit Union) before retiring.
The pair lived in Greeley, Colorado right after they were married and moved to Cheyenne in 1961 when Robert accepted a teaching position at Lebhart Elementary School.
They have lived in Cheyenne ever since.
Sandra and Robert are charter members of Highlands Presbyterian Church and current members of First Presbyterian Church, P.O.L.K. dance club, Moose Lodge and The American Legion.
The couple raised three children: Brian Bernhardt of Castle Rock, Colorado; Brad Bernhardt (deceased); and Jill Prince of Cheyenne. They also have three grandchildren.
Robert and Sandra were celebrated at a small family gathering in Castle Rock, Colorado.