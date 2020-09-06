Stanley Christensen and Florence VanArsdol Christensen celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last month.
The couple, who met as students at Cheyenne High School, attended Phillips University in Enid, Oklahoma before transferring to the University of Wyoming where they were engaged. They were married Aug. 28, 1960 at First Christian Church in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
The pair had three children: James Christensen of Castle Rock, Colorado; Jahna Stone of Cheyenne; and Jill Stringer of Cheyenne. They also have 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Both Christensens are retired educators. Stanley worked in Park County School District 1, Laramie County School District 1 and at Northwest College, and Florence taught in Park County School District 1 and Laramie County School District 1.
Stanley is currently a Skills USA state director, FFA advisor and a 4-H leader, and he participates in various church activities as well as Laramie County Retired Education Personnel, Wyoming Retired Education Personnel, Silver Sage Blue Grass Band and Wyoming National Guard.
Florence is a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Archer Friendly Club and several church organizations, Bible Studies, book clubs and bridge clubs. She also delivered Meal On Wheels meals since moving back to Cheyenne.
The pair celebrated their anniversary with a family get together on Aug. 23.