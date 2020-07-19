Bob and Kathryn Frantz celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last week.
The pair, who were high school sweethearts, were married July 16, 1955, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Grand Junction, Iowa.
Bob is a retired member of the U.S. Air Force, and Kathryn is a retired employee of First Education Federal Credit Union.
They raised four children: Douglas Frantz, Lisa Ware, John Frantz and the late Gregory Frantz. They have 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
These days, the couple enjoy being members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Polka Club and Pickleball Club.