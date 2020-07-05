80: Wilderness

Jacqueline “Jackie” Wilderness will celebrate her 80th birthday this week.
Jackie was born July 9, 1940, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Helen I. Hoaglin. She was a Lincoln High graduate in 1958, and after spending 21 years in the U.S. Air Force with her husband, Robin, they moved to Burns in 1982 and then Cheyenne in 2001.
She and Robin raised four children: Deborah L. Whalen of Cheyenne; Dawn E. Wilderness of Greeley, Colorado; Dale R. Wilderness of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Daniel S. Wilderness of Cheyenne. They also have 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Jackie is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, East Ridge Ward in Cheyenne.
She’ll celebrate her 80th birthday with a family gathering.