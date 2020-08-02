Carl Hatcher will celebrate his 80th birthday this week.
Carl was born on Aug. 8, 1940, in Cheyenne. He grew up in Hillsdale, Wyoming, and married Linda Fogg in 1960. He retired in 2000 from the Wyoming Air National Guard.
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 2, 2020 @ 8:16 am
Carl Hatcher will celebrate his 80th birthday this week.
Carl was born on Aug. 8, 1940, in Cheyenne. He grew up in Hillsdale, Wyoming, and married Linda Fogg in 1960. He retired in 2000 from the Wyoming Air National Guard.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.