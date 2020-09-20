Harold E. “Pete” Remster will celebrate his 90th birthday this week.
Pete was born Sept. 22, 1930, in Lucas County, Iowa, (about two miles from his great-grandfather’s homestead) to Rolley E. and Lillian (Gartin) Remster.
He graduated from high school in Chugwater in 1948, a ceremony remarked for its speech by Gov. Lester C. Hunt. After he attended the University of Wyoming as a freshman, Pete enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He returned home to maintain the family farm when his father’s health deteriorated and eventually enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve, through which he served for more than 28 years and retired as a utilitiesman chief petty officer.
Pete retired from the 90th Civil Engineer Squadron after a 30-year career.
Pete’s interests include playing basketball, baseball and softball in various leagues for more than 26 years, as well as building and driving stock cars and go karts. His academic history includes (in addition to UW) Laramie County Community College, U.S. Navy Fleet Engineering School, U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Officers School and Military Instructor’s School.
Pete married Delores Zimmerman in 1954, and they are the parents of Karen Remster of Arizona, Kathleen Remster (deceased) and Michael Remster (deceased).
He also is a 66-year member of the Masonic Lodge in Chugwater, 55-year member of the Wyoming Consistory and a life member of Post 6 American Legion. He and his wife also are members of the Cheyenne Evangelical Free Church.
Pete’s daughter Karen will be visiting from Arizona to celebrate his birthday over a quiet family dinner.