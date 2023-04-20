BOOK-FEVER-HEARTLAND-REVIEW-MCT

“A Fever in the Heartland:The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them” by Timothy Egan

 HO

Rich, famous and charismatic, D.C. Stephenson had everything in the world except shame.

He was a congenital liar and a perpetual grifter, a vicious bully and a sexual predator. And Stephenson regretted none of it.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus