I know, it’s Christmas Eve.
But it’s better to know than not to know, you know? If you’d like to have your New Year’s plans laid out before next weekend, consider sticking around Cheyenne for one of the several worthwhile celebrations being held.
Downtown Ball Drop
Those who have been around long enough may be excited to learn that the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop has returned to downtown after being temporarily moved to Civic Commons Park.
This is a free event, coordinated out of the kindness of the hearts of the folks at Visit Cheyenne. Gather in the Depot Plaza and watch as the ball descends upon the roof of the Hynds Building and ushers the Capital City into the new year.
Stick around and sing “Auld Lang Syne” while fireworks are launched from the roof of the Majestic Building. Food vendors will also be present.
New Year’s Eve Soiree
Technically grouped in as a part of the downtown event, the New Year’s Eve Soiree is an exclusive black tie event being held inside the Cheyenne Depot by Visit Cheyenne.
From 8 p.m.-1 a.m., enjoy a performance by Nashville musician Olivia Frances. Take advantage of the cash bar and party into the new year from the warmth of one of the most historic locations in town. When it’s time watch the ball drop, VIP ticket-holders can grab some champagne and step outside to a heated tent.
Tickets are $100 per person or $150 per couple.
Paramount Ballroom
Still not fancy enough for you?
Shell out some pocket money for the Paramount Ballroom’s New Year’s Eve White Out event. For $125 per person, and very limited seating, this is the most exclusive celebration in town.
But it’s not all just for show. With an open bar included in your ticket and the venue done up in nostalgic Christmas tinsel, this will be the most intimate option for those who can afford it.
In other words, if you’ve got the money lying around, this just might be the place you want to spend it.
New Year’s Eve Drag Showcase
The only drag show in Cheyenne this year that wasn’t hosted by the Laramie County Democrats.
This yearly show, hosted by local drag performers Oblivia, Queen of the Clueless, and Glitta Bear’D is more than just a good time – it serves as a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community and allies to celebrate another year around the sun. Come in with some thick skin, as drag can end up being a boisterous and confrontational experience for those who aren’t used to the show.
Make no mistake, it’s an event for anyone and everyone to enjoy. You’d be hard pressed to find a place more lively than the Atlas Theatre come next Saturday night.
Tickets are sold at the door, and they often sell out quickly.
Railspur
Cheyenne’s newest bar and eatery is opening just across the street from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, and they’re kicking their tenure off with a bang.
The bar, coffee shop, eatery and entertainment venue will host a dinner buffet from 3-8 p.m., followed by a New Year’s Eve party from 9 p.m.-2 a.m., making it the latest-running party in town. This is residents’ first opportunity to experience the innovative location before it closes down until Jan. 6.
The “Cowboy Comfort Buffet” is $40 per person, and is first-come, first-serve.