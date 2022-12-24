I know, it’s Christmas Eve.

But it’s better to know than not to know, you know? If you’d like to have your New Year’s plans laid out before next weekend, consider sticking around Cheyenne for one of the several worthwhile celebrations being held.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus