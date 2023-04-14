ENTER-VID-MAX-SHOWS

Ralph Fiennes as Lord Voldemort in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.” (Globe Photos/ZUMA Wire/TNS)

 Globe Photos

LOS ANGELES — Warner Bros. Discovery is brandishing its favorite wand, confirming plans for a highly anticipated “Harry Potter” television series, among other high-profile projects for the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max.

The new “Harry Potter” series will be a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s bestselling novels, the company said Wednesday as part of a larger unveiling of its new streaming service. The app, launching May 23, will be named Max, dropping the HBO brand from its moniker.

